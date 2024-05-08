ERKKI KOORT There's also good news on hybrid attacks by Russian special services

Russia is trying to exploit disagreements and differences of opinion to its advantage and consistently cultivates fear of itself. This works, because in some layers of the collective European consciousness qualities and capabilities are attributed to Russia that it ceased to possess long ago, and perhaps never did.

There is a case for believing that Russia's attacks in Europe would deal a blow and turn everyone against it. It is possible that these actions would relegate it to the status of an even greater pariah. However, this may not be the case, because so far nothing of the kind has happened.

Many countries, including in Europe, are not taking very resolute measures, or at least experience to date does not show it. Russia's actions in blowing up ammunition depots in Czechia and Bulgaria have not received very definite responses. The response to the poisoning of the Skripals in the UK also remained relatively toothless. This was despite the fact that in its aftermath, the police there reopened dozens of criminal cases in which people linked to Russia had died and the circumstances of the deaths were suspicious.