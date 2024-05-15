Riho Terras Deployment of troops to Ukraine should be considered

Despite the job title, the position of the president's security adviser in Estonia is relatively invisible. It primarily concerns the task of a mediator and liaison between the President of the Republic and the agencies of power and relevant ministries. Comments on the possible use of Estonian troops for service outside Estonia should foremost come from representatives of the executive power (see PM 14.05).

It is clear that Ukraine’s situation at the front is difficult. The delay in the support from NATO and EU member states has directly contributed to this. Discussions on how to provide additional support to Ukraine are therefore crucial.

Putin, the leader of the Russian regime, has been instilled with confidence by the West since the first days of full-scale war in the form of messages from both the US president and the NATO secretary general with confirmation that the alliance will not intervene. In my opinion, this is a very wrong strategic move.

If, according to the president's security adviser, the use of our troops in some role in western Ukraine has been considered, it is hard to believe that this is his personal fantasy. Why Defense Minister Pevkur rushed to refute it immediately remains confusing to me. Any drawing of red lines and exclusion of activities is not a reasonable path to go down.

Broadly speaking, this is a topic that needs to be seriously discussed, at least behind closed doors, both domestically and with allies. In any case, it is a legitimate topic of discussion, and the president's security adviser should not be crucified for it. Rather, one would expect a more strategic view that does not rule out different options from the government.