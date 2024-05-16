KALEV STOICESCU Sending allied forces to Ukraine not ruled out, but only as a last resort

British Army's 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team Commander Big. Gen. Mark Berry (left) and Commander of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Brig. Gen. Giles Harris. Photo: Kuido Saarpuu

Joint Decision

We are increasingly supporting Ukraine with defensive measures. We are putting more and more pressure on Russia, including using its frozen assets. Why must we define an escalation level, artificially and unjustifiably, at which Russia is considered «provoked»?

Any deployment of allied forces to Ukraine must be a joint decision of NATO allies, based on consensus or an overwhelming majority, as a coalition of will. It must be carefully considered and prepared as a last resort to support Ukraine. However, the decision on when it is necessary to apply the last resort will be made by the allies when the relevant situation arises. Not now and publicly, so that Russia knows in advance under which circumstances we are ready to act.

For a contingent larger than 100 troops, the decision must be made by the Riigikogu, according to the Constitution.

Such strategic ambiguity, so to speak, must start working in our favor. We do not exclude anything. All options are on the table. By the way, last fall the Riigikogu adopted a decision (317 OE) that allows, if necessary, to send up to 100 soldiers in the current calendar year on a peace operation led by NATO or its member state, as well as the EU or the UN, for the first time. The relevant decision is made by the government based on the National Defense Act, taking into account the position of the national defense committee of the Riigikogu. Therefore, a domestic legislative basis exists on which decisions can be made if necessary. For a larger contingent, more than 100 soldiers, the decision must be made by the Riigikogu, according to the Constitution.

Finally, public discussion on this issue must remain practical and adequately reflect the real situation. We are not currently in a situation that requires such decisions in NATO or individual member states, but we cannot rule out that such a situation may arise, sooner or later. The more aid is given to Ukraine and the more effectively Ukraine can use the received aid, as well as its own resources, the less likely it will be necessary to deploy allied forces to Ukraine.