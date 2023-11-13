INTERVIEW ⟩ Woke and Islam are strange bedfellows, US professor says

Exactly, the double consciousness, it is the best way to describe it. But there was something that very much upset me when I was a young adult. When I was finishing my high school, I planned to become a historian. My naïve expectation was that all roads were open to me. I passed my university entrance exams well, but they did not accept me. By chance I found out that this happened because they thought I was a Jew - my name Znamenski sounded Jewish to them. The funny thing is that I am not Jewish. At that time in the Soviet Union (1978-79), there was an unofficial practice to limit the admission of Jews into Soviet universities, and because of that, they did not accept me. When I learned about that, something broke inside me, because it was so disgusting. I thought, what was going on? It was just unbelievable. I felt that I was kicked out of the system.