INTERVIEW ⟩ Woke and Islam are strange bedfellows, US professor says

What helps classical liberals, though, is that the situation is turning bad, the society is degrading, and this makes the criticism of the Woke credible. Classical liberal views become more popular; society is becoming more receptive.
When in the US people ask me, how to fight against the Woke ideas, I tell them that there are two simple ways. First, ask questions, because they do not like questions, and that is why they want the media censored. And, second, use the «weapon» that we relied on at the Soviet time, which means making fun of their dogmas, ridicule them, and share anecdotes. They do not like when people laugh at them.
But do Americans have such jokes as we had during the Soviet times? Everybody told these jokes because everybody knew that the system was rotten. But it seems to me that in America, the majority just believes the mainstream, and this is why they do not have this double consciousness and ability to ridicule the system.
It is true, and this is a profoundly more dangerous situation, because at that time, we were pressured from the up above, but in US and other Western countries it is something from within, and that is why the situation is more challenging than in the Soviet Union. It has something to do with the mindset of people.