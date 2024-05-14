HANNES TOOMSALU A major offensive by Russia seems to have begun

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of Ukraine’s ground forces, said in an interview with The Economist that the critical phase of the war will come in the next two months. «Russia knows that if we receive enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them.» That Russia knows this is shown by the increasing number of attacks and the fact that they are more desperate and wasteful of manpower. Which has also caught the eye of the world. Missile attacks on energy infrastructure also serve the purpose of blocking Western aid. In peacetime and following the example of the West, Ukraine has also electrified a large part of its railway transport. However, help comes mostly by rail.

A month or two ago, the Ukrainians were still sure that there would be no Russian attack from the direction of Kharkiv. The last month has been quiet, but if I were to revise my notes, then the movement of Russian units to the north was written about a few weeks ago. Recently, Kraken commander Nemichev wrote that the occupiers are planning an attack on the Kharkiv region in mid-May.