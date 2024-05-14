President's defense adviser refutes claims of Estonian troops deployment to Ukraine.

«My message is that Estonia has not ruled out any options for aiding Ukraine; all possibilities for assisting Ukraine are still under discussion. Neither we nor our allies should impose any limits on aiding Ukraine because doing so would only benefit Russia in continuing its aggression. Therefore, it is natural that we and our allies are analyzing various scenarios,» Roll said.

The presidential adviser said that the most urgent issues on the government's agenda for assisting Ukraine are maintaining and expanding international support, providing weapons, ammunition, and training for Ukrainians, and continuing the political and economic isolation of Russia.

«But we know that this is not a closed list, so to speak, as other options may become possible in the future,» he added.

Roll expressed that, in his opinion, the idea of sending units to Ukraine for support tasks is practically and militarily sensible because it would free up Ukrainian soldiers for frontline duties.

«It would be beneficial if discussions and decisions were coordinated with our allies,» Roll said.

Breaking Defense wrote, citing Roll, that the Estonian government is seriously discussing the possibility of sending troops to Western Ukraine to take over non-combat tasks from Ukrainian forces, thereby freeing up Ukrainians for frontline fighting.

Roll reportedly said that Estonia would prefer to take such a step as part of a NATO mission to demonstrate unified strength and determination, but he did not rule out Estonia acting in Ukraine within a smaller coalition.