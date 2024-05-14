EDITORIAL Oil flows, as does blood

Postimees writes that the European Union plans to do something more serious about Russia’s shadow fleet. The latter means that a ship does not sail directly under the Russian flag, but is used by Russia for its own interests, which has allowed Moscow to evade sanctions and use the money from oil exports to fight in Ukraine. Also, the shadow fleet has been one of the reasons why the Russian oil price ceiling has not worked as expected. In 2022, the oil price ceiling was agreed to be 60 dollars per barrel, although Estonia would have expected 30-40 dollars.

However, already when the price ceiling was being introduced, there were voices saying that this is not enough to stop the Russian war machine. The statistics are harsh. Postimees wrote on May 6 how Russia's oil and gas revenues increased by 79 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 32 billion dollars. At the end of April, an analysis by the Financial Times, for example, showed that Western banks in Russia paid taxes in the amount of more than 800 million euros, which is four times more than the pre-war level. In addition, state-controlled Sberbank recently reported the largest profit and dividend payout in its history – eight billion US dollars.