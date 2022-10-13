A Frenchman escaped from the clutches of the FSB through Estonia

The first one was to negotiate with the Russian authorities and reach some sort of agreement. Or the second option: to try to sneak out of the country in such way that the Russians would not find out about it.

Barbereau chose the escape option. After several months of researching possible escape routes from Russia, he came to the conclusion that he had to cross the border to Estonia.

Barbereau, who has arrived in Irkutsk a little more than a decade ago to head the French Cultural Center, had so far refused to say in interviews through which country he reached his homeland from Russia. The film “Kompra” released two weeks ago, which tells about his arrest and escape from Russia – but which, according to him, is quite cartoonish and very far from reality, which is why he did not participate in the making of the film – shows that he crossed the Estonian border at the beginning of November 2017.

The 44-year-old Barbereau admitted this fact in his interview to Postimees, and this is confirmed by the protocol of his interrogation in the Võru detention cell.

An agents proposal