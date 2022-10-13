A Frenchman escaped from the clutches of the FSB through Estonia

The Estonian side initiated criminal proceedings for forgery of the ID, but as Barbereau told his whole story honestly, he was released two days later and the procedure was terminated. An employee of the French Embassy in Tallinn came to collect him from the Võru detention facility.
An expedited ruling fined Barbereau 300 euros for the illegal crossing of the temporary control line.
Barbereau told Postimees that he will always remember the Estonian border official (Kalvo Kotkas), who interrogated him in the early hours of the morning. “He understood everything very quickly,” he commended. “When I got out of the detention cell, he came to shake my hand in 48 hours, hugged me and wished good luck.”
Now Barbereau is busy with new problems: he is trying to help his Russian dissident friends escape Russia.
Yoann Barbereau, aren’t you afraid of the FSB revenge for fooling them?
Yes, of course, this was humiliating for them but I believe that they would rather have us forget the whole story.
One thing that protects me in these circumstances is the media coverage. The more people talk about me, the safer I feel.
It must also be said that I do not know any Russian state secrets. I am now of no interest to them and pose no threat. And I believe they have many other concerns right now.
Yes, I am careful about my sense of security and have security systems in my house, but overall I do not feel threatened.