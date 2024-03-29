EDITORIAL ⟩ Live or die

The increased presence of private healthcare could undoubtedly be part of the solution, but then what is the point of our contributions to a tax-funded, solidarity-based healthcare system? Postimees believes the Ministry of Social Affairs needs to proactively reevaluate the healthcare system in its entirety, assessing both current and future needs. Currently, the ministry has funded the Estonian Family Physicians Association to develop a strategic plan. However, this plan is just one piece of the puzzle, with other stakeholders having their plans, all of which will hopefully converge into a cohesive strategy reflecting the ministry's comprehensive vision.

Should the Family Physicians Association soon submit a 30-page proposal to the ministry, its contents will likely set the course for primary healthcare development in the upcoming years. If development plans were up to rabbits, they would undoubtedly prioritize more carrots. The Ministry of Social Affairs should start with reforming the primary healthcare system's policy-making to be more effective and integrated.

Moreover, there is a pressing need to train more family physicians. We have to investigate why recent years have seen a significant shortfall in filled residency positions for family physicians. Why has the profession lost its prestige?

Luckily, we still have our saunas, vodka, and aspirin. Often, these are enough for people to recover on their own.