EDITORIAL ⟩ Live or die

- Seeing a doctor will become difficult in the future as there will not be enough doctors available.
- The Ministry of Social Affairs should consider both the future of the healthcare system as a whole.
- Why have about half of the family physician residency positions remained vacant in recent years?
Wishing one's friends a long life and good health is more important than ever before. The reason is that seeing a doctor will become increasingly difficult in the future, as there unfortunately will not be enough family physicians available. Last week, the Estonian Qualifications Authority released its OSKA study showing that by the end of the next decade, out of the current 860 family physicians, only 690 will remain if the retirement age remains unchanged and only 25 new doctors are added each year.