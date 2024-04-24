Estonian ForMin summons charge d'affaires of Iran

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said summoning the charge d'affaires was the next step in a series of diplomatic efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aimed at securing the release of the Estonian resident.

«Meeting with the charge d'affaires of Iran today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the seizure of MSC Aries and called for the immediate release of its crew, including the Estonian resident,» the minister said.

The ministry remains in touch with MSC, the company that operates the ship, and according to the operator, doctors were allowed on board the ship yesterday to perform medical checks on all crew members.

Estonia's honorary consul in Tehran is also working on the release of the Estonian resident, staying in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran on the ground. The Estonian embassy in Lisbon and the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also cooperating, as the Portuguese authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the release of the ship that sailed under the Portuguese flag.

Tsahkna said Iran's actions indicate a broader threat to cargo ships in seas across the globe.

«Growing tensions in the world, especially in the Middle East, make the work of seafarers increasingly dangerous,» the minister said. «Targeting cargo ships is unacceptable.»

Tsahkna recognized the political decision taken at Monday»s discussion of European Union foreign and defense ministers to expand sanctions against Iran to include missile production and shipments in order to both hinder Iran«s support for Russia»s war of aggression and its destabilizing activities in the Middle East region.

«Iran poses a threat to global peace and security, which is why additional sanctions against Iran are completely appropriate,» he said.