Peeter Koppel Leadership of Europe, now a virtual open-air museum, should admit its mistakes

The chair reminded me of that of an airplane pilot because I often had to sit in it for long periods, and there was indeed stress involved – though not quite like that experienced by a pilot. Specifically, I was among those who, in addition to facilitating transactions for clients with various instruments, also traded in currencies.
The euphoria surrounding the euro's introduction in old Europe was immense. The common currency was supposed to usher in an era where Europeans would show the Americans who's boss! Even the currency exchange display was designed to show the euro as more significant than any other currency, including the US dollar. In two decades, this promising future has turned into a somewhat gray present. This does not bode well for a bright future, and economically, Europe has indeed become a kind of «open-air muuseum».
Forgive my primitive attitude, but I do not see the «museum's» leadership addressing the increasingly complex problems that have the potential to significantly increase tensions. I have also not understood whether the problems are genuinely acknowledged – fair enough, the war in Ukraine has occasionally brought surprising resolve and speed into decision-making, but there is enough economy-related issues in the background that, in a slightly longer perspective, will determine whether there are enough resources to meet security challenges or not.