MART KULDKEPP New window of opportunity opens in psychological warfare

The US aid package should also inspire Ukraine's other partners to move more swiftly and decisively.

The greatest psychological support from the decision of US legislators, however, undoubtedly goes to Ukraine's defenders, who are bombarded daily not only by Russian missiles but also by bleak future scenarios—whether from Russian propagandists or Western think tanks. A motivated soldier needs justified hope that their struggle is not in vain also in a broader strategic context. Recent days have seen numerous expressions of gratitude from Ukrainian units on the front line, showing that the decisions of the US Congress and Senate have indeed fulfilled this purpose.

A historical parallel: during the Estonian War of Independence, the arrival of the British fleet and Finnish volunteers likely played the most crucial psychological role at that critical moment between 1918 and 1919. Contemporary sources confirm that mere rumors of aid arriving had a devastating impact on the Red Army. For Estonian troops, however, the knowledge that the young Estonian Republic was not entirely abandoned was just as encouraging, allowing them to seize the initiative on the battlefield despite the small size of the first Finnish contingent. Ultimately, Estonia owes its continued independence to that moment.

In this war, too, a window of opportunity has opened where pressure on Russia should be maximized by all means, enhancing the impact of the United States' steps, not only tactically but also strategically. The immense superiority of Western economic and military resources over those commanded by Russia is an undeniable fact. However, it seems that the Western world must continually relearn the determination to stand up for its interests at the right time in each similar situation.