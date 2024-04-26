Heido Vitsur THE THIRD GOVERNMENT: What has been done right, what has been done wrong; how to perform better?

And the sugar tax issue was not much clearer either. If there is too much rushing, everything ends up being «like always».
It must be recognized that the misunderstandings of the last 12 months arose primarily from the fact that we have a habit of acting reactively, not proactively. That we constantly confuse principles and goals and tend to think that adherence to principles is politics in its entirety.
More specifically: we still focus on Excel, the size of expenses, cuts and additional income, etc., without realizing that even though these activities are also necessary, require work and attention, they are nevertheless elementary. That in addition to them, it is also necessary to find and implement measures that would put our economy and entrepreneurs in a relatively equal competitive situation with competitors. We must think about what would get our economy going again.
There is a need for an economic policy that would not be based only on emphasizing generally accepted positions, but would take into account what is happening in the world and Europe as well as the connections between fields in a deeper and more detailed way than before. We can no longer allow the economy, energy, budget, tax laws, innovation, infrastructure development and everything social – education, health care, social security, etc. – to meet only in an Excel table, but they must be in constant back and forth communication with each other.