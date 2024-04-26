Heido Vitsur THE THIRD GOVERNMENT: What has been done right, what has been done wrong; how to perform better?

Thus, when justifying the necessity of the tax, it was also pointed out that Estonia is at the forefront of European countries in terms of the prevalence of cars. However, lawyer Indrek Sirk had no difficulty convincingly proving that the number of cars actually in use is about a quarter smaller than the number given in the justification, and thus Estonia is among the countries with the smallest figures in Europe when it comes to the number of cars per person.

If we add to this the disabled people who have been deprived of the necessary attention, Estonia's traditional dispersed settlement and the urban sprawl of the last few decades, as well as the difficulties caused by the latter two in developing an efficient and inclusive public transport, it is obvious that the painful reaction to the annual car tax was not a temper tantrum, but a protest against the fact that the government was trying to limit something vitally necessary. In other words: there are enough situations in our life where it is easier to cope without a bed than without a car. Also, the existence of a converted vehicle cannot be the only criterion for mobility impairments. After all, a car is the only means of transportation also for those whose back or joint pains prevent them from being able to walk much. But when thinking about the taxation of cars in collections, the words «simple, uniform, without exceptions» involuntarily start ringing in my head.