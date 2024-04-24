MEELIS OIDSALU ⟩ What does the Kremlin think of Estonia's generals?

After General Herem's presentation at the Estonian Academy of Sciences general assembly on April 17, I sought feedback from an attending academic. «It was good. I largely agreed, although I would have been less forceful,» the academic remarked, also noting unfamiliarity with the new defense chief but expressing hope for continuity in style.

In a prominent newsroom, the general's digitally broadcast presentation to academics sparked extensive debate. «The chief of defense, due to his role, is several steps ahead in his thought process compared to the public. His frank discussions can induce undue anxiety and an exaggerated perception of threat among viewers,» a renowned journalist said.

A few years ago, Herem awakened his colleagues, NATO generals, who had been viewing collective defense warfare merely as a theoretical possibility, with his startlingly candid style.

Herem's role as a relentless wake-up call carries a tragicomic note. «We speak of threats but struggle to believe in them,» he succinctly captures the essence of his predicament.