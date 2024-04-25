EDITORIAL Invasion of sexy men

Now, these sexy men are here and driving taxis, but very often they are not from EU countries. Moreover, their lack of Estonian language skills, which should actually be a requirement in the service sector, complicates communication.

Ironically, it is the EU that stands for their rights (we are not talking about a right to not have any language skills, however). In March, the EU adopted a directive that requires platform workers, such as taxi drivers for Bolt, to have employment contracts and right to social benefits. Until now, Bolt, like other platform-providing companies, has been declaring that its platform operators are not actually company employees but independent entrepreneurs. They have to deal with their own social guarantees and taxes; it is not the companies' concern.

A rule-of-law state should treat market participants equally and uphold basic quality standards to ensure that sexy men can speak Estonian.

But whose concern is it then? If one delves into these people's backgrounds, further questions arise: how did they end up in Estonia, would they be able to meet the requirements necessary to obtain a (taxi) license, including language proficiency, and when was the last time they paid any taxes?