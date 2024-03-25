EDITORIAL ⟩ The hardest day of our nation

The presence of a so-called nationalist in the family or the family being counted among the kulaks was enough to be added to the list of those to be deported. Thus, it was aimed at more nationalistic and more successful Estonians -- although one could be included in the list for any number of reasons.

There is a lot to write about deportation. There is no other way when it comes to such a traumatic event. Three-quarters of a century has passed, but we still have questions about the deportation. Even in such a seemingly clear matter as how to treat the deporters. One would think that condemnation is unanimous, but go figure.

When it emerged a few years ago that respected writers Juhan Smuul and Debora Vaarandi took part in the deportation, there were many people who tried to minimize their actions in some way and even excuse them, attributing it to difficult times and whatever else. No, participating in the deportations in 1949 is in no way excusable, no matter how meritorious of a cultural figure you are.

On the other hand, it is good that deportation still arouses thoughts and passions in people. Because it is a crime that must not be forgotten. Thus, we will publish the best works of the «Letter to the Deportee» writing competition dedicated to the March Deportation Victims Memorial Day organized in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory on the Postimees website on Monday as well as in Tuesday’s paper.