Unfortunately, there are many sad days to remember in the history of Estonia. March 25 is definitely one of the most tragic and traumatic of them all.
EDITORIAL ⟩ The hardest day of our nation
This Monday marks 75 years since the beginning of the March deportations. This wave of deportations, which lasted four days, was the biggest terrorist act against Estonians by the Soviet Union. Similar deportations also took place in Latvia and Lithuania.
Over the course of those days, the authorities arrested and put more than 20,700 Estonian people, nearly 80 percent of whom were women and children, into cattle wagons bound for Siberia. As far as is known, the youngest deportee was a three-day-old newborn, the oldest was 85 years old. Approximately 3,000 of those deported died in Siberia.
This crime against humanity was not limited to them. Hundreds or even thousands of people were later sent after them. In total, this amounted to 3 percent of the Estonian population in 1945. Those deported to Siberia had children, no one knows exactly how many there were, but probably more than a thousand.
However, the loved ones, relatives and acquaintances of the deportees also suffered, as did everyone who lived for years in fear that they might be next. People who no longer dared to say what they think and feel.
The presence of a so-called nationalist in the family or the family being counted among the kulaks was enough to be added to the list of those to be deported. Thus, it was aimed at more nationalistic and more successful Estonians -- although one could be included in the list for any number of reasons.
There is a lot to write about deportation. There is no other way when it comes to such a traumatic event. Three-quarters of a century has passed, but we still have questions about the deportation. Even in such a seemingly clear matter as how to treat the deporters. One would think that condemnation is unanimous, but go figure.
When it emerged a few years ago that respected writers Juhan Smuul and Debora Vaarandi took part in the deportation, there were many people who tried to minimize their actions in some way and even excuse them, attributing it to difficult times and whatever else. No, participating in the deportations in 1949 is in no way excusable, no matter how meritorious of a cultural figure you are.
On the other hand, it is good that deportation still arouses thoughts and passions in people. Because it is a crime that must not be forgotten. Thus, we will publish the best works of the «Letter to the Deportee» writing competition dedicated to the March Deportation Victims Memorial Day organized in cooperation with the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory on the Postimees website on Monday as well as in Tuesday’s paper.