Estonia planning to close Narva border crossing point for the night from May

The plan is for the Narva border crossing point to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new arrangement would be in effect indefinitely.

Russia closed the border crossing point of Ivangorod, across the border from Narva, for vehicular traffic from February. This has resulted in a major decrease in the number of crossings -- from more than 170,000 in January to roughly 108,000 in February. The number of crossings during the night almost halved month on month to 13,000 in February.

Border Guard Chief Veiko Kommusaar said that considering all circumstances, it is reasonable to close the border crossing point for the night.

«Several factors support this decision. First, there has been a significant decrease in the number of nighttime border crossings, which makes it impractical to keep the border crossing point open around the clock. Second, we do not believe it is right that while Russia is engaged in a full-scale war against its neighbor and Estonia advises against visiting Russia, the Police and Border Guard Board spends Estonian taxpayers' money to keep the Narva border crossing point open 24/7,» he said.