«I was lucky they did not electrocute my balls»

Artur has a strong build. He is an MMA fighter. He is one of the best mixed martial arts athletes in Ukraine among men weighing up to 77 kg. He is an internationally known athlete. Before the war, he worked as a children's coach.

“My body is used to blows. This beating was, to be honest, nothing compared to when they started torturing me with electricity,” said Artur.

Since the beating did not work, Artur was lifted up and made to sit on a stool. “Think a little, because we shall see how tough you are,” the Russian torturers told Artur.

The torturers brought an electric device from the next room where the previous victim was apparently tortured. At first, wires were attached to Artur's hands and electricity was turned on. “It wasn't very painful," Artur said.

Then electric wires were stuck into Artur's ears. “It was already more painful. Very painful,” said Artur. “I screamed in pain. Imagine yourself having electric current run into your ears.”