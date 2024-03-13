Russia bans entry for several Estonian politicians

Of Estonian politicians, the list includes Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former president Kersti Kaljulaid, MP and member of the foreign affairs committee of the parliament Eerik-Niiles Kross, Justice Minister Kalle Laanet, MP Mihhail Lotman, chairman of the foreign affairs committee Marko Mihkelson, MP Henn Polluaas, ex-PM Juri Ratas, speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

In its statement, the Russian ministry said that "the Baltic countries' hostile policy towards Russia, active lobbying efforts by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia aimed at imposing sanctions against our country, interference in Russia's internal affairs, persecution of the Russian-speaking population, barbaric campaign of mass demolition of memorials to Soviet soldiers, rewriting of history, glorification of Nazism, as well as the criminal line of the Baltics in providing the Kyiv regime with weapons, require countermeasures against those involved in these cruelties."