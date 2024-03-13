Russia has put the names of 347 Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian politicians, journalists and public figures on its entry prohibition list.
Russia bans entry for several Estonian politicians
Of Estonian politicians, the list includes Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former president Kersti Kaljulaid, MP and member of the foreign affairs committee of the parliament Eerik-Niiles Kross, Justice Minister Kalle Laanet, MP Mihhail Lotman, chairman of the foreign affairs committee Marko Mihkelson, MP Henn Polluaas, ex-PM Juri Ratas, speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.
The Latvian politicians on the list include former president Vaira Viķe-Freiberga, Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins, MP Aleksandrs Kirsteins, Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis, former president Egils Levits, deputy mayor of Riga Edvards Ratnieks, Prime Minister Evika Silina, and Defense Minister Andris Spruds.
From Lithuania, the list includes deputy foreign minister Mantas Adomenas, Minister of Justice Ewelina Dobrowolska, Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Lanbdsbergis and the chief of defense, Valdemaras Rupsys.
In its statement, the Russian ministry said that "the Baltic countries' hostile policy towards Russia, active lobbying efforts by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia aimed at imposing sanctions against our country, interference in Russia's internal affairs, persecution of the Russian-speaking population, barbaric campaign of mass demolition of memorials to Soviet soldiers, rewriting of history, glorification of Nazism, as well as the criminal line of the Baltics in providing the Kyiv regime with weapons, require countermeasures against those involved in these cruelties."