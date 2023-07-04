Only 56 pct of required entities submit annual report on time

Approximately 290,000 entities, which constitutes about 95 percent of all reporting-obligated entities, had to submit their annual reports. Of these, 162,689 legal entities submitted their reports on time, the Estonian Ministry of Justice reported.

"The Ministry of Justice thanks everyone who has submitted their reports on time. Although we are pleased to acknowledge that compared to last year, the number of those who submitted their reports by the end of June has increased by 5 percent, unfortunately, the overall proportion of reports submitted on time has remained the same on a year-to-year basis and nearly half of the reporting-obligated legal entities do not submit their reports on time," Margit Veskimae, head of the ministry's court registry department, said.

"We remind everyone that timely reporting is a legal obligation for legal entities and even those who have not engaged in any economic activity must submit a report. This is not just a requirement of the law, but a timely and correctly submitted report is a necessary tool for both the entrepreneur for planning their activities and for the state in making decisions concerning the economic environment," she added.