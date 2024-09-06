Estonian defmin in Ramstein: Let Ukraine strike Russian air bases

«Estonia's position has been and remains very clear -- we must give Ukraine everything it needs and quickly so that they can win the war and push the enemy out of their territory. We all see the media reports about Russian attacks on residential buildings, even far from the front lines in western Ukraine. Russia is also massively attacking critical infrastructure to leave people without heat and electricity for the winter. Ukrainians know where these strikes are coming from, but those points are currently out of their reach. Therefore, let Ukraine strike back at these air bases to eliminate the sources of attacks and save lives,» Pevkur said.

«The Ukrainian success in Kursk has shown that Russia cannot control what happens on its own territory. Russia is provoked by fear and weakness -- when met with a show of strength, they will crumble,» he added.

Meeting with Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Pevkur provided an overview of Estonia's next aid plans to Ukraine and handed over a list of Estonia’s defense industry capabilities for producing support next year.