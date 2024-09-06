Estonia names Russia's military intelligence in first-ever attribution of cyberattacks

On Thursday, Estonia attributed the 2020 cyberattacks against Estonia to the members of Unit 29155 of Russia's military intelligence (GRU). It is the first time in history that Estonia has attributed cyberattacks against the state to the perpetrator of the attacks.

The Prosecutor«s Office sought the arrest of three GRU officers and they are wanted internationally based on the arrest warrant issued by the Harju County Court. Estonia's security agencies also provided support for an US investigation in connection with more extensive cyberattacks.

«Estonia condemns any malign activity, including cyberactivity that threatens our institutions, our citizens and our security. Both a national and an international investigation that included 10 countries showed that Russia's aim was to damage national computer systems, obtain sensitive information and strike a blow against our sense of security,» Tsahkna said, adding that Russia's actions were malign and premeditated and Russia must be held accountable.

«Estonia was not the only target, unfortunately our allies and partners, including Ukraine, were also hit. One of the main aims of Russia has been to destroy Ukraine, both in cyberspace as well as on the conventional battlefield, and deter Ukraine«s supporters,» Tsahkna said.