LAURI HUSSAR What to think about when it comes to the election of the next president

The topic usually becomes especially relevant after yet another presidential election, during which the bottlenecks of the law become clearly visible.

I would like to remind you that this happens at the end of the working day on Friday, and the Riigikogu starts making choices already in the morning of the next working day (Monday). If no candidate receives the required qualified majority, a second round follows, in which both the same and new candidates may be nominated. But this procedure takes hours, not even days anymore. Such a «turbo method» certainly does not allow for a meaningful discussion and debate even among the people who analyze politics every day, not to mention the involvement of the wider public.

So it would probably be wise to regulate the process so that candidates are registered for the first round earlier. For all other elections, the deadline for submitting candidates is significantly longer than one month. A registration period of a couple of weeks would help the candidates to present their views, while a full-fledged debate could also take place between the candidates during this period.