LAURI HUSSAR What to think about when it comes to the election of the next president

But it must still be said: urgently amending the Constitution before August 2026 would be a pointless scramble.
And although we know, for example, that a president with equally as modest powers is elected directly with the participation of all citizens in Finland as well as in the Czech Republic, Austria and Ireland. We also know that the parliamentary state structure has not suffered from this at all. But it must still be said: urgently amending the Constitution before August 2026 would be a pointless scramble. Rather, let this aspect be dealt with at the next Riigikogu elections and with a new composition.
And finally – the question hidden in the Municipal Council Election Act is no less important. If the citizens of aggressor countries can also participate in the formation of a local government, they can also indirectly participate in the election of the president. It may not have a direct impact on the election result, but is undoubtedly problematic in terms of its legality.
And to answer this question, too, it is necessary to consider the necessity of the electoral body. And if the necessity of the electoral body has been established, ensuring the equal representation of all citizens in this body and the elimination of the influence of citizens of hostile countries is unavoidable. The latter, in turn, can be regulated by amending the Municipal Council Election Act.
Estonia 200 has already clearly presented its position, the leaders of the opposition parties have also been able to make their opinions widely known. Perhaps this is where we can find the golden key to open a chapter in parliamentary culture, where, with mutual respect, through the settlement of differences, decisions are still reached that advance and strengthen the statehood of Estonia and the parliamentary democracy provided for in the Constitution? Otherwise, in September 2026, we will once again throw up our hands and complain pitiably: «We wanted the best, but...»