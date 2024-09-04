Russia may have interfered with work of US spy drone in Estonian airspace

As for the extent of the negative impact of the electronic warfare systems used by Russia in the areas bordering Estonia, this is a common problem of both EU military and civil aviation, according to Siim Verner Teder.

«Russian radio interference disturbs all aircraft flying in Estonian airspace due to jamming of the GPS signal. Military aviation uses alternative navigation tools in its operations, and pilots have trained and use various procedures and equipment to avoid threats arising from electronic warfare. As a result, the threat to military aviation has been reduced to a minimum,» he added.

«Indeed, the Russian Federation is capable of disrupting the control of such an unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky above Estonia. Is it possible to capture and injure such a drone in Estonia? No. Is it possible to deliver it to the territory of the Russian Federation? No. The flight can be temporarily disrupted, but then the device will still return home. GPS spoofing is not happening for the first time. Judging by the flightradar24 map, where the locations of coordinate changes are noted, the territory of Estonia is almost completely open to this influence,» the aviation expert said.