Martin Ehala The government is planning a million-euro campaign to disparage women

Women have long fought for the right to freely decide how to live their lives and what choices to make. But now the minister of social protection stigmatizes being a stay-at-home mother as a life choice. It is said that patriarchy once kept women chained to the stove, however, Riisalo's comments are a perfect example of how today's society figuratively forces women into office chairs and subjects them to harsh judgment.

To top it all off, this measure may not even result in financial savings. Many women with several small children at home are not staying out of the workforce due to an overflow of wealth, but because, for large families, it may make more economic sense to focus on the family. Working would increase other costs associated with keeping the family running. Moreover, this could likely result in higher stress levels for both parents and children, leading to more disputes about family management, damaging relationships, and, ultimately, children being more stressed and sick.

The state does, however, pay for caring for a sick child, covering 80 percent of wages for up to seven days starting from the first day. Considering that the minimum social tax for health insurance is 239 euros per month, for a salary of 1,700 euros, the state's cost for a mother caring for a sick child for a week would exceed the monthly minimum social tax. Therefore, it is not unlikely that this measure could end up costing the state more than the savings it hopes to achieve. In the process, women and motherhood will have been disparaged for a million euros.