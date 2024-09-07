Martin Ehala The government is planning a million-euro campaign to disparage women

On the Sept. 3 broadcast of «Aktuaalne Kaamera,» Social Protection Minister Signe Riisalo stated: «This is a matter of principle, as everyone else works to secure their health insurance, and as a society, we are paying public money to cover those whose families are wealthy enough that one parent can stay at home and does not have to work.» Essentially, Riisalo is saying that these people shirk employment.
According to the law, this support is paid to the spouse of an insured person if they are within five years of retirement age. It also applies to spouses raising at least one child under eight years old or three children under 16.
One might somewhat understand if the minister were accusing a non-working pre-retiree of shirking employment, but to say that women raising small children are not working shows a complete lack of emotional intelligence.
For years, it has been rightly said that women bear a disproportionately heavy burden of unpaid work, most of which involves caregiving to keep the home, children, and family maintained, stress-free, and happy. Many of these women who dedicate themselves to managing their families are mothers of multiple children. Until now, the state has recognized this as work and paid their social security contributions. But now, the social protection minister is bluntly saying, «everyone else is working,» as if the work of a stay-at-home mother does not count. This is a denigration of motherhood and disparagement of women more broadly.