State to establish road to bypass Saatse Boot in SE Estonia

According to the minister, the design of the Saatse Boot bypass should start next year and the road should be ready in 2026. The construction will cost approximately 2.6 million euros.

Currently, the road passes through Russia, and future relations between the two countries and the situation in Europe are uncertain.

«It would be reasonable to build a road along which one could drive around the Saatse Boot in as small a loop as possible, this would allow preventing possible incidents in the future,» Laanemets said. «So far, there have been no problems on the road section, but if something happens in three or four years, it will be too late to start building this road.»

The so-called Saatse Boot is a boot-shaped protrusion of the Russian border that cuts 800 meters across the Varska-Saatse road. Everyone on the road ends up on the territory of the Russian Federation for a while. This is a border area that can be crossed by car or bicycle without stopping.

The current road will remain usable until the new one is built.