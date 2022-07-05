Occupiers destroyed the library of the Mariupol congregation

Petro Andriushchenko, advisor of the mayor of Mariupol, reported some days ago via Telegram the destruction of the cultural heritage created with the support of numerous foreign donors.

According to him, the action was carried out immediately after the Russian security service inspected the premises of the congregation because of an alleged tip-off, followed by a delegation of clergy from the Russian Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate.

According to the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform, local priests were ordered to “intensify propaganda and restore the buildings of the Russian Orthodox Church as soon as possible, but to demolish the building of St. Petro Mogyla's congregation or rebuild it according to existing standards.”

The war destroyed the work of many years

Postimees managed to visit the congregation and the library there and to write about the experience only a few days before hostilities broke out in February this year.

Roman Peretyatko, a young clergyman of the congregation, and his sister Maryna proudly showed the results of the seven-year restoration work. Unfortunately, the war crossed off their plans for the future, which were so far supported by local residents and as well as entrepreneurs.