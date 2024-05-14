Estonian president at Kevadtorm: Everything works as it should

The purpose of the visit was to show the head of state the activities of the ongoing exercise and to jointly visit the various units participating in the maneuvers, spokespeople for the defense headquarters in Tallinn said.

«I got an overview of what is happening and everything works as it should, as I understand it,» the president was quoted as saying.

During the visit to the exercise, which has entered the stage of combat maneuvers, the president, together with the chief of defense, visited the command headquarters of the exercise and its sub-headquarters near Parnu, the main command post of the 1st Infantry Brigade in the field, as well as the 25th Artillery Battalion near Kilingi-Nomme and the pre-positioned allied battlegroup near Abja-Paluoja.

Speaking about the importance of Kevadtorm, the president noted that the exercise is important not only for Estonia, but also for allied forces, who contribute to Estonia's defense and who are represented in the exercise in large numbers.

The chief of defense, Gen. Martin Herem, greatly appreciated the overall readiness of the soldiers and reservists participating in the exercise for the upcoming main mock combat action.