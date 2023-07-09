Estonian cbank: Inflation continues to fall

The rise seen so far in consumer prices has been notably larger than the increase in production costs, and corporate profits have grown handsomely from consumer spending. The Bank of Estonia estimates that around 40 percent of the rise in the cost of living in the first quarter came from an increase in price margins, though this proportion was even larger last year.

"Companies can, however, no longer rely on very lively demand to give their profits a healthy boost, though companies in various sectors managed to make use of that opportunity to very different extents. The ability to increase profitability has been notably squeezed because the effect of the demand encouraged by the money saved during the pandemic and withdrawn from the second pension pillar has receded, while higher interest rates are now clamping down more on demand. The cost pressures caused by the energy crisis and supply pressures have also eased, meaning that general inflation will fall further in future," the economist said.

Although inflation is falling and the average wage is growing fast, the purchasing power of wages has not yet returned to where it was before inflation took off. Real wages have been growing since September last year, but purchasing power may be expected to recover fully in 2025.