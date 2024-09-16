Center Party leaving ALDE group in European Parliament

«ALDE, in its latest electoral manifesto, proposes abandoning the requirement for unanimity in foreign and security policy. We believe this threatens the decision-making power of member states, including Estonia,» the Center Party countered. «We also believe that European Parliament election lists should remain national. ALDE's push for pan-European voting lists alienates people from democracy and diminishes our ability to influence Estonia's future.»

Center said that the party supports immigration policies that protect Estonia's cultural and demographic characteristics, while ALDE advocates for more liberal immigration policies, including the potential redistribution of migrants among member states.

The Center Party has prioritized increasing Estonia's population in its election programs and stressed the need to focus more on birth rates, rejecting the notion that demographic issues can be resolved solely through immigration.

«The Center Party believes that the adoption of green technologies must consider Estonia's unique circumstances. ALDE's strong and consistent push for the green transition as planned does not account for the economic capacities of the EU and its member states. This approach has already led to a sharp rise in energy prices, negatively affecting living standards, particularly for the elderly and large families,» the Center Party said.

«Unlike the Reform Party-led government, the Center Party is committed to ensuring the well-being, social guarantees, and security of the Estonian people. Our goal is to be transparent with our voters and rectify the situation where our policies in Estonia and Europe are not based on the same fundamental principles,» the Center Party concluded.