Entrepreneurs Appeal by well-known entrepreneurs regarding taxes and national defense

Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia Kristen Michal
Minister of Finance of the Republic of Estonia Jürgen Ligi
Esteemed prime minister and esteemed finance minister,
below, we, the founders, owners, managers and investors of several major Estonian companies, would like to present our own proposals for solving the challenges facing our common country.
We fully understand our need to increase the defense capability, we have contributed to it and we want to continue to contribute. We also perceive the difficult financial situation of the state budget. However, as entrepreneurs, we are used to looking not at the past, but at the future. Therefore, our proposals are driven by the desire not to harm Estonia's competitiveness and long-term prospects. We cannot put out a fire by creating an even bigger fire.
Our proposals are as follows:
To distinguish between ensuring defense capability and stabilizing public finances in the current cluster crisis. The defense need is a need caused by the change in the external environment, which we cannot ignore. This is a situation for which it is exceptionally good that we have kept the state's debt burden low so far. It is very appropriate to use a foreign loan to finance the skyrocketing increase in defense spending and to smooth out its repayment across a generation. However, a loan must not be used to finance the running expenses that are greater than income.