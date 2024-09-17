Entrepreneurs Appeal by well-known entrepreneurs regarding taxes and national defense

To tax outputs (not inputs) and increase the tax burden based on the current tax base. We welcomed the prime minister's message about ending the hasty «tax festival», but unfortunately this has not yet materialized, but is continuing with new and greater momentum. Taxation of inputs (which include capital, production assets, material, energy, labor) negatively affects all companies, many have to increase the price of products and services, which in turn provokes a wave of inflation. What happens in areas with large fixed assets (electricity grids, district heating, gas grids, water supply) is especially quickly transferred to the consumer, which in turn leads to the next price rally and a re-explosion of inflation.

To abandon balance sheet or equity-based taxation. The consequence of this tax is a dramatic decrease in Estonia's competitiveness. If we introduce a tax aimed at discouraging capital-intensive ventures, we will miss out on the most ambitious deep-tech investments and the most important industries of the future, for example, in energy production and security. As a small country, we have very few advantages to participate in the competition taking place in Europe right now for these industries of the future. Balance sheet-based taxation will take away any hope of investment here, and Estonia will simply start lagging behind other countries. We have already lost some big companies, and balance sheet-based taxation will only accelerate this harmful process. We would be losers, not in the past or the present, but in the future, the fruits of which will be left to our children and grandchildren.