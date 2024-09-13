Karis to Forbes Ukraine: The only escalation can be nuclear escalation

The interviewer said that Ukrainians, who have been at war with Russia for two and a half years, are annoyed by the word «escalation,» which is used by many Western leaders, and asked whether Karis has heard this word from many Western leaders when trying to persuade them to be more decisive in supporting Ukraine.

«Escalation means what? The only escalation we can talk about is nuclear escalation. Other actions are not escalation. Weapons assistance for Ukraine is constantly increasing, so there are no such red lines anymore. I am convinced that Russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons,» said Karis.

According to the Estonian head of state, aggressive Russia is not only a problem for Estonia, which shares a border with Russia, but one must also keep in mind that the whole of Europe is in the neighborhood of Russia.

«This means that we all need to be prepared,» he said, adding that NATO has defense plans in place. «We have air policing. Various NATO member states are present in Estonia and conduct military exercises, etc. This is how NATO works.»