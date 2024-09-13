Kert Valdaru Importing foreigners into Estonian prisons will lead to unsolvable problems

It would be useful if someone finally articulated exactly which skills are lacking in Estonia and in what quantities. Currently, there is only general talk about the need for skilled labor. By the way, there was a time in Estonia when the prisons were full of "skilled workers" directed here by the Soviet regime over many years.

At present, we have around 1,000 vacant inmate places, while countries like the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden face shortages. This serves as a warning example of what might happen if we open our borders too widely to immigrants with the wrong skills – our prisons will become overcrowded. We'll see which path we choose. If we run out of space in our prisons, perhaps in the future we'll be looking for our own Rwanda to export our problems to?

Risk number four. Lack of reserves for unforeseen developments

When the economy's not doing well, people's well-being declines. For some, it declines to the point where life turns criminal. Crime will increase, and prisons will get more crowded. We don't know how bad life in Estonia will get before it starts improving again.