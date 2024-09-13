Kert Valdaru Importing foreigners into Estonian prisons will lead to unsolvable problems

The UK, for example, was prepared to pay Rwanda significantly higher sums for the reception of asylum seekers. Although no refugees were sent to Rwanda, at least 278 million euros was paid in advance. The UK was prepared to pay Rwanda at least 429 million euros in development aid during the first five years, plus 139 million euros after the relocation of 300 people. And that wasn't all – they were also prepared to pay up to 198,360 euros for each relocated person as part of an integration package.
Rwanda announced that it would be ready to accept 1,000 asylum seekers within a five-year trial period.
African countries know how to ask for money – there's definitely something to learn from that. If one is reluctant to learn from Africans, it's worth recalling a piece of golden advice from a respected Estonian figure, which has greatly helped me in my work: "You should ask for so much that it's embarrassing for yourself too."
If the associated risks can be managed, the idea has potential
It is safe to live in Estonia today. We have managed to transform from a high-crime country into a low-crime country. The areas that we were previously advised against going to have disappeared. At the same time, in several countries of Old Europe crime has increased, the sense of security has decreased, and criminal areas have emerged.
Although bringing criminals to Estonia might bring us millions, it comes with risks that could ultimately be even more costly and lead to unsolvable problems. If the associated risks can be managed, the idea of bringing inmates from other countries has potential. Otherwise, the question we must ask ourselves is: how large would the amount need to be for Estonian society to be willing to endure the consequences of a failed import of prisoners? I tend to believe that no such amount exists.