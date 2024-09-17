KADRI PAAS What methods did China use to turn Estonian MPs into its court singers?

When defeating the enemy with such a shapeless shaping, everyone can see who won and how they won, but the ways and means of achieving victory remain a secret. However, no victory can be repeated, it will not come back, because each time, victory is achieved to a greater or lesser extent with different tactics, based on specific situations and conditions.
Sun Tzu's recommendations regarding influencing activities are still practiced by countries. In international relations, states and other institutions use influencing activities in order to impose their will on the opponent or to break the opponent's resistance. Certain processes and methods, tactics and strategies are applied to achieve political, military, economic or social goals.
The People's Republic of China is one of those major powers that establishes itself in the world primarily through diplomacy and information-psychological influencing activities. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China initiated reforms in 2015 that significantly changed the model of China's military activity. Among other things, the Strategic Support Force (SSF) was created, bringing together most of the PLA's space, cyber, electronic, and psychological warfare capabilities.
The PLA directly relates elements of psychological operations to information warfare. The psychological field is part of the PLA's so-called three warfares concept [sanzhong zhanfa, 三种战法], which requires the coordinated use of psychological operations, public opinion, and legal warfare to gain an advantage over the opponent.