KADRI PAAS What methods did China use to turn Estonian MPs into its court singers?

However, this is no laughing matter. China implements information-psychological influencing activities consistently and effectively around the world. In the era of information wars, cognitive methods are used to undermine the will, perception and fighting spirit of the opponent. Why and how it works, see below.

But let's start from the beginning. The Chinese general and strategist Sun Tzu, who lived in the sixth to fifth century BC, is considered to be the first implementer of information warfare and influence activities. Sun Tzu advised to act as if the aggressor does not have any specific tactics or shape. In this way, the target does not know how to choose a tactic, and thus its fighting ability suffers. In other words, several thousand years ago, a Chinese strategist described the components of hybrid warfare that, when creatively applied, lead to the desired outcome.

However, no victory can be repeated, it will not come back, because each time, victory is achieved to a greater or lesser extent with different tactics, based on specific situations and conditions.