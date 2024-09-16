Estonian court overturns Financial Intelligence Unit's fine against LHV Pank.

The court found that the case lacked the necessary elements of a misdemeanor, the bank told the stock exchange. The Financial Intelligence Unit has 15 days to appeal the Harju County Court’s order.

The FIU proceedings concerned two episodes in 2022, where it was concluded that LHV Pank should have applied better due diligence measures, and one episode in January 2023, where, according to the decision, LHV Pank failed to notify the FIU in a timely manner about a transaction violating financial sanctions and the imposition of a financial sanction. The deficiencies in legal compliance were deemed to have occurred due to negligence.