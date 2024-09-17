Corporate profit tax to take effect in Estonia from 2026

Attracting major investments to Estonia is important for the competitiveness of the Estonian economy, where every 200 million euros of investment will provide us with around 80 million euros in tax revenue per year, Kallas said.

The focus of the state budget is on covering increasing defense expenditures, including the acquisition of munitions for long-range weapons systems. Investments in broad national defense will increase by nearly 220 million euros. In total, 1.6 billion euros will be added to defense spending until 2031.

A broad security tax will partially take effect from next year. This money is essential for the state to get the funds that are lacking for the development of defense capabilities and security investments. The tax is broad-based and consists of three components: from July 1, 2025, VAT will increase by 2 percentage points, and from 2026 a two percent security tax will start to be levied on the taxable income of natural persons and a tax of the same size on corporate profits. The tax calculation of companies will be based on the profit of the past financial year and the tax will be paid quarterly.