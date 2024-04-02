Mihkel Kunnus ⟩ Not a case of Robin Hood, but rather a rearguard fee

Võro native Kaido Kama recalls, «I once worked at the Ministry of Defense dealing with mobilization issues. In any crisis today, the primary concern is how to protect the civilian population when the usual consumption chain and infrastructure fail. State governors didn't have this problem during the last war. Farms were autonomous units capable of solving all their own provisioning and energy issues. The relatively small urban population had a 'rearguard' in the countryside – relatives from whom they could get eggs and potatoes. And to whom they could flee from the city in the direst need – which is exactly what a large portion of Tallinn's residents did right after the March bombing.» («Pärimuskultuur kui ellujäämisõpetus», Akadeemia 2013, no. 12)

Analysts with an eye for demographics believe that Russia has significant offensive capabilities for another 10–15 years. This is another reason to stretch urbanization – which is undoubtedly economically beneficial and largely happens naturally – to its limits. The more people, houses with intact roofs, and ideally homes with piles of firewood, wells, and cellars in rural areas, the better. Even if they are pensioners. And why is the proportion of pensioners is so high in many areas? Because their children have moved to the (capital) city. Since the capital with its affluent surrounding area has «taxed» other regions by drawing away their human capital, giving a little back is only fair. For those skeptical of the Robin Hood analogy, it could be described as a rearguard fee. And, among other things, that is exactly what it is.