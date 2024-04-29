VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Aggression as the essence of Russia’s social cosmos

It has been observed that in Russia the transition from verbal aggression to physical aggression is very quick.
It has been observed that in Russia the transition from verbal aggression to physical aggression is very quick. The question arises – is this some kind of original boorishness, the aggressiveness of Russian culture, in which power, violence, confiscation of property, war, militaristic argumentation and military status played an important role?
When answering this question, we must remember Juri Lotman, who very clearly distinguishes two forces fighting in Russian culture – the contract archetype and the self-surrender archetype. He quotes a 16th-century monk's letter to the ruler, where he talks about the danger of the contract archetype, agreements in a broader sense: «Ruler, be afraid of the Duma, because cunning Duma members may lead you into temptation.» With this, he says that the possibility of agreement and the possibility of communication are limited. But how to tame aggression? It is tamed if someone is present who says: «I know what is necessary». This is the self-surrender archetype. Aggression is tamed if a strong leader is thrown into the cultural, semantic space of communication in one way or another.
Russian political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov writes: «Russia entered the 21st century as a technically educated country with a blind, in the humanitarian sense unenlightened population that is in the clutches of medieval social myths. Moreover, this concerns not only the inhabitants of dying villages, but also many members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as folk artists and intellectuals, whose opinions about society have remained ignorant. One can be an outstanding IT engineer, a real cosmonautic genius, an excellent surgeon, a world-class professional with a great capital letter, and still remain in society in terms of one’s convictions, but in terms of one’s habits, absolutely in the stone age. Enlightenment in the most original, Renaissance sense of the word is a task that Russia has not yet begun to solve. I am afraid that without solving it, Russia will not be able to solve any other problem either.»
An important conclusion can be drawn at this point.
In the event that Putin and his entourage are replaced at the top of Russian power and the propaganda strategy is changed, there is no reason to believe that this will lead to a change in the basic imperialist and revanchist attitudes that are deeply rooted in the consciousness of the average Russian.