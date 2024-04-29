VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Aggression as the essence of Russia’s social cosmos

The Russian threat is usually associated with Putin’s person. Putin and many people around him are indeed the main driving force behind Russian aggression. But the secret to his long stay in power and the lack of significant opposition movements and oppositional sentiment is the fact that Putin's strategic ambitions and phobias coincide with the instincts of Russia's ruling class and mass consciousness. This means that the content and style of Putin's thinking, his declared values, geopolitical perspectives, even humor, coincide with the way of thinking of 80-85 percent of Russians.

Boris Dubin, the leading analyst of the Levada Center, has written: «I want to underline: it is not at all about ‘selling it’ to the masses or the notorious ‘manipulation’ of the mass consciousness, its ‘zombification’ in the mass media and by experts-political scientists, but about the additional symbolic strengthening of the moods and stereotypes already in existence among the masses, but in an uncondensed, confusing, inarticulate form.» In other words, propaganda freed, legitimized the aggressive, militaristic and revanchist mental and emotional state of the mass consciousness, gave it a more or less final definite verbal form and reinforced the political stereotypes that initially existed in it.