Russian soldiers detained 360 people in a cellar for 25 days. Ten of them died there.

Teacher Natalja shows a stolen wardrobe in her demolished apartment. Photo: Ain Liiva

Yekaterina added that their greatest fear was what the Russian soldiers could do to them. «We feared very much that they would take us somewhere and simply gun down,» she said. «We tried to be polite and not to irritate them because we were seriously afraid that they would shoot us otherwise. We all decided to get along with them and not to resist.»

The Russian soldiers shot two men of the village in the first days. They invaded the home of Vitya Sevchenko, who had just become 50, found his gun – Sevchenko was a hunter – and as he talked back, shot him and buried him in his garden. The other villager was seized by the Russians, tied to a tree and humiliated. Later they took him to the forest.

The rescued were in a shock

«The hardest thing to endure was the uncertainty about how long we have to stay there,» Mykola said. «In retrospect I would say that the last days were the hardest, starting from March 22. The main thing was to survive. If a house if bombed, it can be rebuilt. If a vehicle is destroyed, it can be replaced. If a person dies, he cannot buy a new life.»

The people became finally free on March 30 as the Russians abandoned the village. But then they experienced another shock. Firstly the whole village was shattered by artillery fire. Then it emerged that the Russians had taken away everything possible from the houses. The apartments and private homes were completely cleared out so that many people released from the cellar had nothing else to wear. Some had to stay in the schoolhouse cellar until April 2 because they had no more a home to go to. Only then the women and children were evacuated from Yakhidne.

Valentina, 65, who had lived in Tamsalu, Estonia, in the 1980s, said that the Russians had totally looted the village. «They took everything from the houses, down to socks and underpants,» she said. «All the household appliances, all computers. Spare parts for cars. They were actually picky. The soldiers rotated all the time: the old ones left and new ones came. Apparently they all wanted something. The first ones took the better things. The latter ones took everything left. Everything was turned upside down in the homes.»

Yekaterina told the same story. «They ate up all our pigs. They shot our cow and another family’s cow. They took from the homes everything possible: household appliances, mattresses, clothes, footwear, chainsaws. Everything not nailed down. I went to my home, there were only bedsteads left, everything else was taken away. What they could not take, they smashed. They broke not just the windows but even the window frames in a number of houses. People lost everything. We were left totally destitute. Many people had their homes bombed or burned down. Some even had no spare clothes after we were released. Mu neighbor even did not have any underpants, everything had burned up. Volunteer brought us some clothes. We had a beautiful village, green, with a lot of young people. Now there is nothing left.»

Natalya showed us an apartment where the Russian soldiers had stayed. Ten soldiers had lived in her apartment and five at her neighbor’s. They were all from Tuva. Their commander had said his name was Konstantin Alexandrovich. As they left, they took the TV sets, refrigerators and all other appliances.

"Signature" of Russian soldiers on the corridor floor. Photo: Ain Liiva

«Only the bedsteads were left in the apartments,» Natalya told us, showing the apartments. «The mattresses and all bedclothes were taken, even from the cupboards. Mattresses from the children’s room were taken as well. My wardrobe was completely cleared out. All my dresses, the children’s clothes, the coat – everything gone. The son’s and the husband’s clothes were taken as well, shoes too. Even my husband’s neckties.»

Natalya described the departure of the brave warriors: they stopped a tank next to the building, piled all the loot on it and raced away.

But even that was not all. The dignified representatives of the mighty nuclear power had left another mark behind.