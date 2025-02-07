The Supreme Court found the Centre Party guilty of influence peddling

"In this criminal case, the county court initially reached a different legal conclusion, as it did not consider the circumstantial evidence sufficient for a conviction. However, both the circuit court and the Supreme Court arrived at a clear position in line with the prosecution's assessment of the evidence -- they concluded that Hillar Teder and Mihhail Korb had agreed that, in exchange for financial support to the party, the Center Party will use its influence over Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart to resolve the Porto Franco easement issue," he said.

"Legal disputes in multiple court tiers and differing opinions of judges clearly illustrate how complex it is to gather evidence on covert crimes and that often charges must be proven with circumstantial evidence. The positions of the Tallinn Circuit Court and the Supreme Court confirm that if a sufficient amount of circumstantial evidence has been collected and the sequence of events can be reconstructed based on it, corruption crimes can be proven also in such cases. This is crucial because, no matter how well someone tries to conceal their actions, there must be zero tolerance for corruption. No one should gain an unfair advantage in interaction with the state or a local government simply because they know someone or provide financial support to someone," Pern stated.