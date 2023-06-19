Estonian parlt passes bill increasing excise duties on alcohol, tobacco products.

57 MPs voted in favor of the government-initiated amendments to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act, and 35 against, the parliament's press service reported.

The excise duty on alcohol, which was last raised in 2018, will increase by 5 percent per year in 2024-2026, according to the law. The excise duty on cigarettes and smoking tobacco, which has been raised by 5 percent per year in recent years, will also increase by the same amount in 2024-2026. The excise duty on tobacco liquids will also grow by 5 percent per year over the next three years, and the minimum payable excise duty will increase by the same amount for cigars and cigarillos.

The law establishes ranges of retail prices for cigars and cigarillos in order to reduce the abundance of different prices and thereby reduce the workload for businesses and tax administrators. Prior to second reading, the government made a change to the bill so that the maximum retail price of cigars and cigarillos will be announced with a precision of 10 cents instead of the previously planned 50 cents if their price is up to 10 euros.

The planned increases in the excise duty on special purpose diesel fuel for 2024-2027 will be cancelled in order to support the competitiveness of Estonian agricultural producers. This means that the excise rate for special purpose diesel fuel will remain at 21 euros per 1,000 liters.