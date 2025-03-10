Usual bankruptcy wizards and dream merchants parading their supposed mega-investments

However, according to the newspaper, no final investment decision has been made, let alone contracts for the purchase of feedstock and the sale of fuel.

CPP, which owns a majority stake in Power2X, has plenty of money. According to its website , two years ago the CPP had 32 billion earmarked for sustainable energy projects.

There is no real investment in sight, although Power2X is working on mega-projects in Europe, with a total cost of around four billion euros. In addition to the Estonian and Dutch plants a hydrogen plant in Spain and hydrogen and green ammonia production in Portugal have been mentioned.

The promise made two years ago to invest only 130 million euros (not four billion!) in Power2X projects is still up in the air .

Although in both Estonia and the Netherlands, Power2X has claimed that the funding comes from a pension fund, the Portuguese project still needs investors to "bring the project to life", according to its website .

There is currently no place to store hydrogen, as the planned European hydrogen pipeline is still on paper. There are also no known major customers.

The advancement of biofuels is sluggish

The Dutch national daily NRC wrote last October that the development of biofuels is stalling because potential buyers, mainly airlines, do not want to buy expensive biofuel.

Oil giant Shell said the construction of a planned plant in Rotterdam had been temporarily halted because of financial problems. BP, the oil and gas giant, said biofuel production could weaken the company. The plan was to make jet fuel from used cooking oil, which, unlike wood, costs nothing - it pays to deliver it.

"Flying on hydrogen is still an illusion," the paper said of aviation.

The entrepreneurs cited European Union rules as the basis for their business success, which require airlines to use e-SAF fuel for at least 1.2 per cent of their total fuel consumption by 2030.

Royal Dutch airline KLM has reportedly expressed interest in buying the aircraft, and production would be enough for 7,000 flights between Amsterdam and New York.

However, it is noted that Power2X is currently one of the few companies planning to produce e-SAF on an industrial scale.

The newspaper blamed the slowdown in the same field, by big and well-known players Shell and BP, on the invasion of cheap Chinese biofuel, into which the EU has launched an anti-dumping investigation.

Masterclass - The miracle of responsibility wind-dropping

Estonian forests are no longer sequestering carbon.

Wind energy is being promoted vigorously.

Business plans differ from fairy tales.

It is possible that our government, in promoting wind energy, has stumbled upon fortune-hunters who know all about the greenery that has taken over Europe and can live off the abundant subsidies, writes Marek Strandberg, head of the science and technology department.

Estonia, as you have heard, needs a lot of renewable energy so that we can produce large quantities of methanol and other miracle fuels to make our planes - yes, their planes somewhere out there - fly even greener. For a political decision to increase the share of electricity produced by wind generators in Estonia, it is not necessary to directly invent consumers whose needs will be met by building wind farms. However, Estonia has chosen to do just that, by trying to show how many jobs and how much electricity consumption a particular company would create if it were to set up in Estonia.

It can be assumed that these arguments were also used to convince the public of the inevitability of paying billions in subsidies. When Postimees asked questions, all that was left of the ultramodern methanol republic with its unprecedentedly large electrolysers was a fairly ordinary wood distillery, where the need for hydrogen is rather modest. But turning wood into methanol in this way is certainly neither green nor sustainable, since Estonian forests have already ceased to be carbon sinks: they emit more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than they absorb through photosynthesis.

Today, a situation has arisen in which both the former and current climate ministers have created a situation in which, in order to justify the desired increase in wind energy production, attempts have been made to find companies that would confirm that they really want to start using enormous amounts of electricity - and specifically from wind farms. This task was assigned to the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Foundation, the State Forest Management Centre and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. They have then tried to solve the problem with the means at hand and may have come across fortune hunters who are well acquainted with the greenery that has taken over Europe and who can live off the abundant subsidies. What is worrying, however, is the inability of Estonian institutions to distinguish business plans from possible fairy tales. In my opinion, the government could say, without any particular distortion, that we have three choices: to increase total energy production, to maintain it at the same level, or to reduce it altogether. These are the different ways in which society can develop. The Prime Minister, as head of government, seems to have chosen the first one, and he should still be responsible for it, and not allow other institutions to justify their political wishes with their tied up calculations.