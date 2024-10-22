ESTONIAN FOREST – GROWTH PLATFORM FOR WOOD WASTE



Marek Strandberg,

Head of the Science and Technology Desk, Postimees

Marek Strandberg. Photo: Kermo Benrot

A recent article from Cornell University's Arxiv, titled «Low-Latency Carbon Balance Analysis Reveals Significant Reduction in Carbon Sequestration on Earth in 2023,» highlights a critical situation for carbon-sequestering ecosystems. Ocean warming is hindering carbon accumulation on ocean floors, while forests and other plants are losing their ability to support our well-being. This decline has occurred abruptly and has been largely overlooked in climate models and the basis for political and economic decisions. The global carbon situation is alarming; in 2023, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels increased by 3.37 ppm, leading to an additional 26.4 billion tons of CO2 in the atmosphere that natural systems couldn't sequester. This shift calls for a re-evaluation of economic practices related to wood use, as past assumptions about forests absorbing enough carbon are no longer valid.

In Estonia, wood waste management is often seen primarily as a waste issue. In many cases, this is true: the wood and paper industries focus on their products and markets, treating wood chemistry mostly as a by-product. For instance, UPM Kymmene in Germany operates wood chemistry on materials considered waste. However, companies like Fibenol are seeking logging permits for 1.5 million cubic meters of wood specifically for production, not waste. Similarly, the Power2X company plans to use wood for its methanol plant in Pärnu, pushing for extensive logging rights. This approach is problematic, as it treats Estonia's forests as waste sources instead of valuable carbon sinks.

Officials assert that logging should not exceed forest growth, but this viewpoint is outdated. Current growth metrics do not accurately reflect carbon sequestration capacity, especially given the rapid pace of climate change, which is outstripping political responses. In business, there's an urgent push for contracts, often overlooking potential risks. The ambition to revive Pärnu as a methanol hub comes with promises of significant investments and powerful hydrogen production—claims primarily based on reports from China.

In the pursuit of local economic gains, crucial facts may be ignored, similar to how a person can fall prey to fraud. While optimism has driven several bio-economy initiatives, the reality is that climate change is advancing faster than Estonia’s climate policies and current laws on a climate-resilient economy. Simply planting new trees to replace those cut down won’t restore forests or enhance carbon sequestration, as the changes we face are more extensive than previously thought.