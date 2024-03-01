Will the biotech bubble burst?

However, European patent attorney Sarap confirmed that this particular patent cannot be revived because the EPO's decision has not been appealed, nor have patents based on it been enforced in member states of the European Patent Convention.

«It would be more honest for them to say, yes, EP2836602 (the patent number for the sunburst process) was unsuccessful and is invalid,» Sarap noted. «The question remains if in some country the European patent was converted into a national patent application and then processed as such, the confusion could still exist. Of course, UPM Kymmene is monitoring the situation and can challenge the national patents individually if necessary.»

Sarap says that filing a new patent application with the same content one-to-one and obtaining a patent would not be successful. «However, they have quite a significant network of patent applications on the same subject,» he noted after reviewing the register. According to the applications, Fibenol is trying to sneak through the patent sieve by adding all sorts of gadgets to the Sweetwater process.