A big question mark hangs over the flagship of Estonia's promising wood chemicals industry.
Various pieces of information have led to the suspicion that wood industrialist Raul Kirjanen does not seem to have a profitable opportunity to build a large wood chemicals factory in either Estonia or Latvia. This is due to the patent issue, the production costs and the dark clouds that have appeared over the entire bio-production. Kirjanen himself continues to insist that his plans are sound.
The key European patent that underpins Fibenol's product development, covering the process for extracting lignin and wood sugars from hardwood, has been revoked, and in the US the patent has essentially been abandoned. Despite documentation and confirmation from a European patent attorney, Fibenol and Kirjanen do not see any intellectual property problems.
The revocation of the patent puts a damper on the prospect of mass production, i.e. the prospect of a large factory. Any chemical plant could produce lignin and/or wood sugars if it wanted to, and buying them in bulk would only make sense at a very low price.
In addition, the 'biofuel bubble' has burst in Europe and the European Court of Auditors has given a devastating assessment of the attempt to escape oil dependency in this way. Dark clouds have also gathered over the development of wood chemistry - there is too little wood, and it grows too slowly, to replace oil. However, the parties involved continue to reaffirm their plans for global domination.