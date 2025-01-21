KRISTJAN JÄRVAN Gas power plant near Russian border is a security risk

All the oil shale-fired thermal power plants built in Estonia in the past are located in East-Viru County, and this is so for economic reasons, as oil shale mines were also located there. The energy source was nearby, transport was cheap and fast. But why build a gas-fired power plant there now as well?
Not a reasonable solution
From the point of view of Estonia's energy security, concentrating a number of dispatchable electricity production capacities in one place and, moreover, next to our border with the aggressor, is not a reasonable solution. Power plants and infrastructure further away from Russia are certainly easier to protect, fuel and keep in operation in the event of a conflict than plants directly on our border with a hostile country.
Narva is not the best location for the new gas-fired power plant from an economic standpoint either. If the power plant in question were built near Tallinn, next to Eesti Energia's Iru thermal power plant, it would be much more economically efficient, as electricity would be produced much closer to the main consumer.
Since the gas transmission network and gas supply are better in Tallinn than in Narva, it would be possible to build a more powerful gas-fired power plant with a capacity of at least 200 megawatts in Iru, which is not feasible in Narva with its smaller gas supply. In addition, it should be considered that if, in accordance with the government's climate policy plans, it is desired to switch the new power plant to hydrogen in the more distant future, then Tallinn is also a more logical and expedient place to build this infrastructure.