KRISTJAN JÄRVAN Gas power plant near Russian border is a security risk

The only argument that the politicians who prefer Narva have been able to come up with is the need to solve the heating problem in Narva. But this, alas, is a very weak argument, more reminiscent of self-deception than the voice of reason. The heating problems in Narva indeed need a solution, but it can hardly be done with a gas power plant.

Gas electricity rarely makes it to market

Because gas electricity is very expensive, it only occasionally enters the market through the exchange during peak loads. This means that the gas power plant will not be running all the time and will only produce heat when there's no wind and the submarine cable is broken. But even if the gas power plant solved Narva's heating problem, the question would still remain whether this outweighs the arguments against building the gas power plant essential for the electricity supply of the whole of Estonia next to the Russian border, where the enemy would only need a couple of howitzers to destroy it.

Therefore, building the new gas power plant near Tallinn, next to the Iru thermal power plant, is better from both a security standpoint and an economic standpoint than building it in Narva, in the Balti Power Plant compound. If Eesti Energia faces the question of what to do with the residual heat generated as part of electricity production at Iru, it can be used for heating apartments in Tallinn, just as in Narva. Only a few regulations need to be changed for this.

It seems off-beat, but against the backdrop of the Government of the Republic's attitude to the continuity of Estonia's electricity systems being so odd – the siting of dispatchable generating capacities and burger kiosks should be done on the same basis – the Tallinn city government agreed to my proposal to discuss the continuity of the capital's electricity supply. I hope that the Government of the Republic will take security of supply as seriously as Tallinn.