Nordic Aviation Group files for bankruptcy

According to the application submitted to the court, after deducting the value of assets, the company's liabilities will total 38 million euros. In the course of the bankruptcy proceedings, both the value of the assets and payables may change, it said.

Interim trustees have been appointed for the company and the court has imposed a restriction on all transactions involving Nordica's assets. In the near future, the court will also appoint an interim trustee for Xfly.

With the declaration of insolvency, the company's regular business activities have ceased, meaning that making payments, disclosing information, and incurring new obligations is very limited for the company. The company has so far focused on preparing the bankruptcy petition and preventing further damages to creditors. In doing so, all creditors, including employees, aircraft lessors, customers, and service providers, have been treated equally. Following the appointment of an interim trustee for Nordica and Xfly, the trustee's instructions will be followed, and all debt-related matters will be resolved in the bankruptcy proceedings in accordance with applicable laws.