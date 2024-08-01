Estonia to implement full customs checks on eastern border

Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated at a government press conference on Thursday that the number of shipments to Russia has increased.

«At the same time, we are saying that sanctioned goods should not be moved there, but they still are,» he said.

Michal said that Estonia stands firmly in Europe to ensure that goods used in the war against Ukraine and undermining European and Estonian security do not reach Russia.

«This means that full customs checks will be gradually implemented at the Narva, Koidula, and Luhamaa road and rail border crossings for outbound traffic from Estonia, starting from Aug. 8,» Michal said.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi noted that every border crosser will now come into contact with state authorities, which will benefit the EU as the aim is to enforce the sanctions imposed on Russia, specifically in the direction of exiting Estonia.

«And there is reason for this, because over the past couple of years, for reasons unknown, the flow of sanctioned goods through our territory has increased,» he said.

The finance minister noted that the goods are declared as destined for third countries, but this is not credible.