The government has simply swept the deepest crisis in history under the rug. Depressing!

The field of security is still weak

The coalition agreement includes support for Ukraine, cooperation with allies, a general bow to the defense industry and some other general goals, but there is no ambition and no concrete goal for Estonia to have the permanent presence of a fully manned allied brigade, not just command and reception capacity in the event of a crisis. We are the weakest link in the Baltics and lagging behind the Latvians and Lithuanians.

The neighbors have an agreement that the personnel of the brigade will be permanently stationed on site and a corresponding infrastructure will also be developed. As a legacy of the Kaja Kallas government, we have a general cooperation memorandum signed with the Brits, which unfortunately does not contain such a goal. Michal's government does not aim to eliminate this shortcoming in our defense capability. Dangerous!

Internal security and the voting rights of Russian citizens