Helir-Valdor Seeder New coalition agreement is a disappointment and confirms only one thing

Instead of dealing with the very fundamental and important issue that is the voting rights of Russian citizens, the continuing coalition has agreed to give 16-year-olds the right to vote in the European Parliament elections. This is a disproportionate treatment of the subject and a substitute activity. It is difficult to hope for positive developments when, even before taking office, the future prime minister is a hostage of the Social Democrats when it comes to security matters.
In addition, the strength of the interior minister in solving the problem of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has waned and we do not find a word about it in the coalition agreement. Security issues are woefully under-addressed. Short-sighted!
Taxes, the economy and competitiveness
This is the saddest read of the coalition agreement since the non-existent population chapter. Personal income tax will increase even more, value added tax will also increase, car tax will still come, excise duties will rise cumulatively, corporate income tax will also come...
According to the understanding of the Reform Party, the Social Democrats and Estonia 200, this is the establishment of confidence, security and competitiveness during an economic crisis and the message to investors. The «fixing of the state’s finances» initiated by the government of Kaja Kallas will be continued at the cost of sacrificing the economy. It is an impossible mission, accompanied by a continuing decline in people's living standards.