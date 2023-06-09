Estonian media enterprises: Planned VAT increase on newspaper subscriptions a shock

CEO of the Association of Media Enterprises Merle Viirmaa said that such a tax increase would be a shock to national and local newspapers, as would come in addition to the general VAT hike that would already apply to media companies' advertising sales.

«For several weeks, we had been hearing rumors that in addition to the tax increases agreed upon in the coalition agreement and the government's work plan, the coalition was secretly plotting an additional VAT increase on newspaper subscriptions. But since the government did not involve us and presented the plan as a demand by the opposition, it has now become clear that it was indeed the government's plan all along to deepen the unequal competition with digital giants and place the publishing of journalism in Estonia among the most expensive countries in Europe -- which is indeed the group we would belong in with a 9 percent VAT rate,» Viirmaa said.

The collective business result of the members of the Estonian Association of Media Enterprises was negative in 2021, and according to the CEO, the tax increase can only come at the expense of cuts.