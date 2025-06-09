ERKKI KOORT Russia's military plan on the western border – perfect strategy or Potemkin village?

In addition to the air force, the Syrian civil war was also important for training the Russian military police. However, it turned out that the experience gained in Syria was not much use to any branch of the armed forces in Ukraine. Pictured: Russian military police patrolling Qameshli airfield in northeastern Syria on March 4, 2020. Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP

New bases

Information has now been published in the media indicating that Russia is establishing new military bases near the Finnish border and renovating old ones. There is no doubt that this is true, but it is important to consider the context – why Russia is doing this and why it is happening right now.

In four, five, or even six years, the Russian army will not have the same amounts of weaponry it had just three years ago.

In 2023, Finland and Sweden joined NATO. Sweden had been neutral for a couple of centuries prior to that, and during the entire Soviet era, Russia had a special relationship with Finland. Therefore, it is entirely logical that Russian defense planners, faced with this new reality, had to make a decision to build new military infrastructure along the borders of NATO member states. Second, a large portion of the personnel of the military units located near the Finnish and also Estonian borders are still deployed in Ukraine. The best time to renovate barracks is precisely when soldiers are not loitering around the premises.